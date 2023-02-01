Compared to Estimates, Amgen (AMGN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Amgen (
AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $4.09 for the same period compares to $4.36 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.04, the EPS surprise was +1.24%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue-Product-BLINCYTO- U.S: $96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.7%. Revenue-Product-Kyprolis- International: $101 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $104.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenue-Product-Repatha- U.S: $147 million compared to the $151.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenue-Product-Repatha- International: $186 million versus $170.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.8% change. Revenue-Total Product: $6.55 billion versus $6.41 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Revenue-Other: $287 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $320.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.1%. Revenue-Product-Aimovig: $114 million compared to the $100.64 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.7% year over year. Revenue-Product-EVENITY: $225 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $210.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.3%. Revenue-Product-Otezla: $616 million compared to the $653.93 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Revenue-LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (sotorasib): $71 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $93.47 million. Revenue-Product-Neulasta: $221 million versus $227.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37% change. Revenue-Product-NEUPOGEN: $34 million compared to the $30.25 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Amgen here>>> Shares of Amgen have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
