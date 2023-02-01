Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Advanced Micro (AMD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) reported $5.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advanced Micro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Data Center: $1.66 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue-Client: $903 million compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue - Gaming: $1.64 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Embedded: $1.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of Advanced Micro have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


