Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chubb (CB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Chubb (CB - Free Report) reported $11.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $4.05 for the same period compares to $3.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.22, the EPS surprise was -4.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 62.1% versus 59.11% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio: 88% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 86.37%.
  • Property and casualty-Expense Ratio: 62.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 27.01%.
  • Policy acquisition cost ratio - North America Agricultural Insurance: 2.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.36%.
  • Policy acquisition cost ratio -Overseas General Insurance: 26.4% compared to the 26.93% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Administrative expense ratio - Overseas General Insurance: 9.5% versus 10.79% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Policy acquisition cost ratio - Global Reinsurance: 29.8% versus 24.85% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Administrative expense ratio - Global Reinsurance: 4.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.68%.
  • Combined ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 89.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 87.5%.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 63.5% versus 61.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Policy acquisition cost ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 19.9% versus 20.37% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Administrative expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 5.9% versus 5.83% estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>

Shares of Chubb have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chubb Limited (CB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise