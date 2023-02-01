Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.7 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +2.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mondelez performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue-North America: $2.81 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue - Europe: $3.21 billion compared to the $3.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- AMEA: $1.66 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Geographic Revenue-Latin America: $1.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $945.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.2%.

Shares of Mondelez have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


