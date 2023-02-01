Back to top

Company News for Feb 1, 2023

  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM - Free Report) gained 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32.
  • Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) rose 1.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03.
  • Caterpillar Inc.’s (CAT - Free Report) shares tumbled 3.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.86, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95.
  • General Motors Co.’s (GM - Free Report) shares climbed 8.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $$2.12, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.

