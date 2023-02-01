Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Crocs (CROX) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CROX recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for CROX

Over the past four weeks, CROX has gained 14%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at CROX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch CROX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today