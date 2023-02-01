Back to top

Peloton (PTON) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) reported revenue of $792.7 million, down 30.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.98, compared to -$1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $709.6 million, representing a surprise of +11.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -46.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions: 3033 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2999.52.
  • Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn: 1.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.12%.
  • Revenues-Subscription: $411.30 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $418.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.
  • Revenues-Connected Fitness Products: $381.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $292.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.1%.
  • Gross profit - Subscription: $277.90 million versus $285.05 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Gross profit - Connected Fitness Products: -$42.80 million compared to the -$26.83 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

Shares of Peloton have returned +59.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


