Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.45 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.40, compared to $6.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.36 billion, representing a surprise of +10.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Organic Growth: -3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -11.2%.
  • Revenues-Life Sciences Solutions: $3.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.6%.
  • Revenue-Analytical Instruments: $1.88 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenue-Eliminations: -$536 million versus -$717.17 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue-Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $5.95 billion compared to the $5.55 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.8% year over year.
  • Revenue-Specialty Diagnostics: $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change.
  • Operating income-Life Sciences Solutions: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income-Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $836 million versus $694.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income-Specialty Diagnostics: $208 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $220.02 million.
  • Operating income-Analytical Instruments: $476 million compared to the $397.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


