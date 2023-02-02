We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CorEnergy (CORR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CorEnergy (CORR - Free Report) closed at $2.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the traded fund had gained 1.9% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CorEnergy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 392.86% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CorEnergy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CorEnergy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, CorEnergy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.