ADT (ADT) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ADT (ADT - Free Report) closed at $8.79, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the home security company had lost 1.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 6.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ADT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 800%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 15.3% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ADT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ADT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.8, which means ADT is trading at a discount to the group.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.