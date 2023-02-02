We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Mills (GIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.99, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 5.84% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.83 billion, up 6.49% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $19.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.57% and +4.55%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. General Mills is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note General Mills's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.81.
We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.