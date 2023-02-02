We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dillard's (DDS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Dillard's (DDS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $394.56, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 23.66% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.79, down 56.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.11 billion, down 0.11% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Dillard's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.4.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.