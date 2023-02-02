We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $84.10, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 0.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $398.15 million, up 6.21% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% lower. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, W.P. Carey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.65, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 13.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.