Barclays (BCS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Barclays (BCS - Free Report) closed at $9.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the financial holding company had gained 16.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Barclays as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Barclays is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.16 billion, up 2.91% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Barclays. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% higher within the past month. Barclays currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Barclays currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.62, so we one might conclude that Barclays is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.