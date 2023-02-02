We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) closed at $19.83, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the business development company had gained 11.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2023. On that day, FS KKR Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $431.6 million, up 18.57% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FS KKR Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note FS KKR Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.1.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.