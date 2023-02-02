Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Allstate (ALL - Free Report) reported $13.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of -$1.36 for the same period compares to $2.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.37, the EPS surprise was +0.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Property-liability - Loss ratio: 86.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 80.4%.
  • Property-liability - Combined ratio: 109.1% versus 103.38% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Property-liability - Expense ratio: 22.4% compared to the 22.82% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Property-liability - Other Revenue: $350 million compared to the $370.86 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Property-Liability - Net Premiums Earned: $11.38 billion compared to the $11.18 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
  • Revenues - Net investment income: $557 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $590.62 million.
  • Protection Services - Net Investment Income: $14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.52 million.
  • Protection Services - Net Premiums Earned: $520 million versus $517.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
  • Property-Liability - Net Investment Income: $494 million compared to the $143.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Corporate and Other - Net Investment Income: $30 million compared to the $23.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Protection Services - Adjusted Net Income: $38 million versus $69.57 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Allstate Health and Benefits - Adjusted Net Income: $50 million compared to the $64.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Allstate have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


