MetLife (MET) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, MetLife (MET - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.84 billion, down 21.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was -10.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Premiums: $9.36 billion versus $10.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.5% change.
  • Other Revenues: $628 million versus $603.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.
  • Net investment income: $4.46 billion versus $4.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.7% change.
  • Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $1.35 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • Adjusted earnings- Group Benefits: $400 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $337.97 million.
  • Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other: -$219 million compared to the -$193.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted earnings- MetLife Holdings: $208 million compared to the $256.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted earnings- Retirement & Income Solutions: $371 million compared to the $403.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of MetLife have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


