Humana (HUM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Humana (HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.44 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.47 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total - Benefits expense ratio: 87.3% versus 87.33% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues-Total Premiums: $21.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.18 billion.
  • Revenues-Services: $1 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues-Investment income: $160 million compared to the $133.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Humana have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


