Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) reported $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82 billion, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +166.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Corteva, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Crop Protection: $2.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenue - Seed: $1.65 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
  • Operating EBITDA - Corporate: -$33 million versus -$32.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA - Crop Protection: $332 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $294.65 million.

Shares of Corteva, Inc. have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


