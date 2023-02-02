Back to top

Hologic (HOLX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, down 27% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.5% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $980.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +18.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Skeletal Health: $26.60 million compared to the $25.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Revenues-Diagnostics- Cytology & Perinatal: $126.80 million versus $119.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Revenues-Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $425.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $387.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.7%.
  • Revenue-GYN Surgical: $154.10 million versus $143.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Revenues-Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $264.40 million versus $248.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
  • Revenues-Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $69.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%.
  • Revenue-Total Breast Health: $334.20 million compared to the $321.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
  • Revenue-Total Diagnostics: $559.30 million versus $513.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.2% change.

Shares of Hologic have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


