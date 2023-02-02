Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of BP's Q4 Earnings Release

BP plc ( BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7.
In the last reported quarter, the leading integrated energy company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to higher production and realizations of commodity prices. It beat the consensus estimate in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 23.1%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.65 has witnessed two downward revisions over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 34.2% from the prior-year reported number.
The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $59.5 billion indicates a 13.9% rise from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Consider
Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Higher oil prices favored exploration and production activities, and convinced more explorers and producers to return to oil patches. The pricing scenario of natural gas was also healthy, depicting that the upstream business was lucrative in the fourth quarter.
Our estimate for BP’s underlying replacement cost earnings before interest and tax from oil production & operations is pegged at $4,589.5 million, suggesting an improvement from $4,024 million in a year-ago quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for BP this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is -1.06%.
Zacks Rank: BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
While an earnings beat looks uncertain for BP, here are some companies from the
Viper Energy Partners LP has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player.
Viper Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNOM’s earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share.
Sunoco LP ( SUN Quick Quote SUN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.95% and a Zacks Rank of 1.
Sunoco is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN’s earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share.
PBF Energy ( PBF Quick Quote PBF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.90% and a Zacks Rank #3.
PBF Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF’s earnings is pegged at $4.52 per share, suggesting a massive increase from the prior-year reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of BP's Q4 Earnings Release
