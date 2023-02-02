Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alerus Financial (ALRS - Free Report) is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Arrow Financial (AROW - Free Report) is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) is a provider of integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

business-services finance