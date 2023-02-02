Back to top

Company News for Feb 2, 2023

  • Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN - Free Report) shares surged 4.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.73, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52.    
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s (TMO - Free Report) shares gained 3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $5.40, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.19.
  • Shares of Atkore Inc. (ATKR - Free Report) soared 14.3% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.04.
  • Shares of WestRock Co. (WRK - Free Report) plunged 12.7% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.

