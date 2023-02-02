Harley-Davidson (HOG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Harley-Davidson (
HOG Quick Quote HOG - Free Report) reported $918.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +833.33%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Retail unit sales-North America Region-Heavyweight motorcycles-Harley Davidson motorcycle: 19183 million compared to the 17944.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products segment - Licensing: $10.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.8%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products: $918.68 million compared to the $868.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products segment- Motorcycles: $666.39 million versus $587.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products segment- Other [$M]: $17.92 million compared to the $19.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products segment- Parts & Accessories [$M]: $151.35 million versus $171.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products segment - Apparel [$M]: $72.55 million compared to the $76.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenue- Financial services: $214 million versus $181.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Operating income - Financial Services: $64 million versus $74.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income - Motorcycles and Related Products: -$32 million compared to the -$68.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Harley-Davidson here>>> Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
View all Key Company Metrics for Harley-Davidson here>>>
Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.