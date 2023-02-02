Back to top

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.19 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.22 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Honeywell International Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Honeywell Building Technologies: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Net sales-Performance Materials and Technologies: $2.86 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Net sales-Aerospace: $3.20 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Net sales-Safety and Productivity Solutions: $1.61 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
  • Segment profit-Aerospace: $890 million versus $873.10 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Honeywell Building Technologies: $375 million compared to the $379.01 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Corporate: -$114 million compared to the -$114.10 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Safety and Productivity Solutions: $325 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $288.11 million.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Materials and Technologies: $628 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $659.65 million.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


