Broadridge (BR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimate, Revenues Miss
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share of 91 cents (on an adjusted basis) which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings increased on a year over year basis.
How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?
Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 0.91 per share remained unchanged over the last 60 days.
The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters with an average beat of 2%.
Revenues Lower Than Expected
Broadridgerecorded total revenues of $1.29 billion which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. Revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure.
Key Stats to Note: The company generated $123.1 million in cash from operating activities and capex was $10.4 million in the quarter. Broadridge paid out $85.3 million in dividends in the reported quarter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Broadridgehas a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
