Ametek (AME) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Ametek (AME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.63 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion, representing a surprise of +2.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.4%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ametek performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Electronic Instruments: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
  • Net sales-Electro mechanical: $466.45 million versus $469.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Operating income -Electromechanical: $114.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.54 million.
  • Operating income -Electronic Instruments: $307.13 million versus $290.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Ametek have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


