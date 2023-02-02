Compared to Estimates, Bristol Myers (BMY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bristol Myers Squibb (
BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) reported $11.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.14 billion, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales - Empliciti - U.S: $44 million compared to the $48.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year. Net Sales-Opdivo- U.S: $1.27 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Net sales- Inrebic- U.S: $17 million versus $20.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net sales- Inrebic- Non-U.S: $6 million versus $4.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +100% change. Net Sales - Empliciti: $71 million compared to the $75.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year. Net Sales-Opdivo: $2.22 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Net sales- Pomalyst/Imnovid: $877 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $926.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Net sales- Abraxane: $179 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.3%. Net sales- Inrebic: $23 million versus $23.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Net sales- Reblozyl: $199 million versus $205.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change. Net sales- Zeposia: $79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $84.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.6%. Net sales- Onureg: $37 million versus $43.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Bristol Myers here>>> Shares of Bristol Myers have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Bristol Myers (BMY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) reported $11.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.14 billion, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Bristol Myers here>>>
Shares of Bristol Myers have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.