We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR - Free Report) closed at $9.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 7.77% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 8.23% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ACRES Commercial to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.2 million, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ACRES Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ACRES Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.44, so we one might conclude that ACRES Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.