We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) closed at $44.91, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 11.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.42% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 8.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $690.76 million, up 36.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Titan Machinery is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.76.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.