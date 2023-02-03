Back to top

U.S. Steel (X) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.34 billion, down 22.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $3.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-USSE: $728 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $659.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.1%.
  • Net sales-Tubular: $496 million versus $368.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +89.3% change.
  • Net sales-Mini Mill: $552 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $570.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.7%.
  • Net sales-Flat-rolled: $2.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.5%.

Shares of U.S. Steel have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


