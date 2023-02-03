Back to top

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) reported $144.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 42.1%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omega Healthcare Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental income: $110.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.6%.
  • Income from direct financing leases: $0.26 million compared to the $0.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Real estate tax and ground lease income: $4.16 million versus $4.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Diluted- Net income (loss): $0.19 versus $0.25 estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


