Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boyd (BYD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) reported revenue of $922.92 million, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $882.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was +18.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues gross-Las Vegas Locals: $240.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $228.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Revenues gross-Downtown Las Vegas: $62.44 million compared to the $54.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year.
  • Revenues gross-Midwest and South Region: $619.56 million versus $598.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Las Vegas Locals-Adjusted EBITDAR: $125.88 million versus $114.89 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Corporate expense-Adjusted EBITDAR: -$22.43 million compared to the -$22.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Midwest and South-Adjusted EBITDAR: $228.82 million versus $226.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Downtown Las Vegas-Adjusted EBITDAR: $27.83 million versus $20.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Boyd here>>>

Shares of Boyd have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise