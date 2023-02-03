Starbucks (SBUX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Starbucks (
SBUX Quick Quote SBUX - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.71 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.81 billion, representing a surprise of -1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.6%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Starbucks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Comparable Store Sales- Americas- Sales Growth: 10% versus 9.46% estimated by nine analysts on average. Total stores: 36170 compared to the 36237.75 average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable store sales-YoY change: 5% compared to the 7.14% average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable Store Sales- International- Sales Growth: -13% compared to the -2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Total Stores - International: 18789 versus 18597.5 estimated by six analysts on average. Net revenues-International: $1.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Net revenues-Americas-Total: $6.55 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Net revenues Company-operated retail: $7.08 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $6.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Net revenues Licensed stores: $1.12 billion compared to the $949.34 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.6% year over year. Net revenues - Other: $510.90 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $510.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Net revenues-Channel Development-Total: $478.20 million compared to the $468.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. Net revenues-Corporate & Other: $4.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -82.9%. View all Key Company Metrics for Starbucks here>>> Shares of Starbucks have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
