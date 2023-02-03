Lilly (LLY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Eli Lilly (
LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.3 billion, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83, the EPS surprise was +14.21%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales-Basaglar (LY2963016 / Insulin Glargine) - ROW: $70.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%. Revenue -Other Neuroscience- Outside U.S. $15.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.44 million. Net sales-Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - ROW: $185.70 million compared to the $158.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Net sales-Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265) - US: $1.53 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Basaglar (LY2963016 / Insulin Glargine) - Total: $201.70 million versus $205.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.8% change. Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) -Total: $277.80 million compared to the $249.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Revenue - Diabetes - Other: $27.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $142.34 million. Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265) -Total: $1.94 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- Total: $612.30 million compared to the $610.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.8% year over year. Net sales- Immunology: $933.60 million versus $943.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor - Total: $205.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $197.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.8%. Net sales-Taltz (Ixekizumab / LY2439821 / IL-17) - Total: $707.80 million compared to the $743.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>> Shares of Lilly have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Lilly (LLY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2022, Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.3 billion, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83, the EPS surprise was +14.21%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>
Shares of Lilly have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.