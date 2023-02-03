Back to top

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, PENN Entertainment (PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PENN Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue - West segment: $130.70 million compared to the $131.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Interactive segment: $208 million compared to the $174.27 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Revenue - South segment: $304.40 million versus $332.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue - Northeast segment: $667.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.28 million.
  • Net Revenue- Midwest segment: $282 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $288.58 million.
  • Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$10.50 million versus -$7.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

Shares of PENN Entertainment have returned +15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


