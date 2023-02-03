Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CNH (CNHI) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) reported $6.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.5%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.31 billion, representing a surprise of +10.08%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Industrial - Agricultural Equipment: $5.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.81 billion.
  • Revenue - Industrial - Construction Equipment: $983 million compared to the $914.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue - Total Industrial Revenue: $6.40 billion versus $5.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities - Agriculture: $701 million versus $665.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $680 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $655.25 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities - Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$33 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities - Construction: $34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.32 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for CNH here>>>

Shares of CNH have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise