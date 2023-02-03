Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Illinois Tool Works (
ITW Quick Quote ITW - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.97 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Illinois Tool Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating revenues-Test & Measurement and Electronics: $732 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $714.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%. Operating revenues-Construction Products: $470 million versus $467.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change. Operating revenues-Food Equipment: $631 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $608.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Operating revenues-Specialty Products: $462 million compared to the $457.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Operating revenues-Intersegment revenues: -$5 million compared to the -$5.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Operating revenues-Automotive OEM: $745 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $733.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Operating revenues-Welding: $481 million compared to the $463.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Operating revenues-Polymers & Fluids: $455 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $441.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Operating income-Automotive OEM: $128 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $140.54 million. Operating income-Food Equipment: $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $164.42 million. Operating income-Test & Measurement and Electronics: $198 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $190.84 million. Operating income-Specialty Products: $119 million compared to the $133.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Illinois Tool Works here>>> Shares of Illinois Tool Works have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
