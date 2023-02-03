Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Alphabet (GOOGL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) reported revenue of $63.12 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -7.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alphabet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total traffic acquisition costs: $12.93 billion versus $12.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue-Other Bets revenues: $226 million compared to the $228.27 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.9% year over year.
  • Revenue-YouTube ads: $7.96 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $8.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
  • Revenue-Google Cloud: $7.32 billion compared to the $7.25 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32% year over year.
  • Revenue-Google Search & other: $42.60 billion compared to the $42.88 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Revenue-Google Advertising-Total: $59.04 billion compared to the $59.98 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
  • Revenue-Google properties: $50.57 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $51.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenues-Google Services-Total: $67.84 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $68.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
  • Revenue-Google Network: $8.48 billion compared to the $8.97 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.
  • Revenue-Google other: $8.80 billion versus $8.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Alphabet here>>>

Shares of Alphabet have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise