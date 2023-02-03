Back to top

Qualcomm (QCOM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.46 billion, down 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $3.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.56 billion, representing a surprise of -1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue QCT-external customers[$M]: $7.89 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
  • Revenue QTL-external customers[$M]: $1.52 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change.
  • Revenues-Non-GAAP Reconciling Items: $40 million compared to the $35.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.
  • QCT revenues- Automotive: $456 million versus $421.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.1% change.
  • QCT revenues- Handsets: $5.75 billion versus $4.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • QCT revenues- IoT: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes-QTL: $1.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes-QCT: $2.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion.

Shares of Qualcomm have returned +24.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


