Company News for Feb 3, 2023

  • Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META - Free Report) shares soared 23.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.    
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s (BMY - Free Report) shares gained 2.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.82, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.
  • Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH - Free Report) advanced 2.7% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.76, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45.
  • Shares of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH - Free Report) rose 0.7% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.

