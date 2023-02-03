Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hershey (HSY) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hershey (HSY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, HSY broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, HSY has gained 5.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account HSY's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 4 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting HSY on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hershey Company (The) (HSY) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today