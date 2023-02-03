Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AOSL broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

AOSL could be on the verge of another rally after moving 35.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AOSL's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AOSL for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today