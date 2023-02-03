We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Plains All American (PAA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 8, after market close. The company had delivered an earnings surprise of 17.9% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Plains All American’s existing midstream assets in Permian Basin allowed it to capture additional volumes produced in the Permian region, which is likely to have boosted its fourth-quarter earnings.
PAA’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its continuous debt reduction initiatives, leading to lower capital servicing expenses.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 38 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year increase of 52%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $14.12 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.01%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Plains All American this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote
Earnings ESP: Plains All American has an Earnings ESP of +7.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Plains All American carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
