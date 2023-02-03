Compared to Estimates, Regeneron (REGN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Regeneron (
REGN) reported revenue of $3.41 billion, down 31.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $12.56, compared to $23.72 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 billion, representing a surprise of +7.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.68.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Eylea (Aflibercept) - US: $1.50 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Revenue- Libtayo - US: $110 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $103.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.1%. Revenue- Eylea (Aflibercept) - ROW: $838.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $864.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%. Revenue- Praluent (alirocumab) - US: $35.50 million versus $31.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change. Revenues- Net product sales: $1.70 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -57.3%. Revenues- Other Revenue: $127.70 million compared to the $57.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.1% year over year. Revenue-Collaboration: $1.59 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.3% change. Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Bayer: $355 million versus $349.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change. Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Sanofi: $836 million compared to the $712.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +61.4% year over year. Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Roche: $396 million compared to the $245.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept) - Total: $2.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. Revenues- Libtayo - Total: $168.80 million versus $151.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Shares of Regeneron have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
