Mattel (MAT) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3% and 0.5%, respectively.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents compared with 53 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the current quarter have been revised downward by 2 cents. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.65 billion compared to the prior year’s reported value, suggesting a decline of 7.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Factors to Note
The company’s fourth-quarter performance might have been dampened by a decline in sales in North America and international sales. We expect North America and international sales to decline 10.9% and 10.2% year over year to $911.8 million and $692.6 million, respectively. The dismal performance of Infant, Toddler, and Preschool (including Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends), Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, Other (primarily Games and Other) and Dolls (including Barbie) categories are likely to have negatively impacted North America sales.
Cost inflation may have negatively impacted the company’s operations due to a rise in raw materials and ocean freight costs, which, in turn, may have weighed on the company’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported. In fourth-quarter 2022, we expect the adjusted gross margin to decline to 46.9% from 49.3% in the prior-year quarter.
However, international sales from Hot Wheels, Lightyear and Jurassic World are likely to aid the company’s results in the quarter to be reported. Favorable pricing actions and incremental realized savings from the Optimizing for Growth program bode well.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mattel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Mattel has an Earnings ESP of -3.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Shares of BJ’s Wholesale have risen 22.1% in the past year. BJ’s has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.2%.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Shares of Deckers have increased 30.8% in the past year. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.9%.
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +67.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.
-
Shares of PlayAGS have increased 26.6% in the past six months. AGS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 59.9%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.