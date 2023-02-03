We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Lies Ahead for Commodity ETFs in 2023
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kathy Kriskey, Commodity Strategist at Invesco, about the outlook for commodities in 2023.
Commodities significantly outperformed stocks and bonds last year. The S&P GSCI Commodity Index rose 26%, following a 40% gain in 2021. Investors have become cautious on the asset class lately as their worries have shifted from inflation to economic growth slowdown.
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC - Free Report) holds futures contracts on 14 commodities across the energy, precious metals, industrial metals and agriculture sectors.
The demand for commodities crucial to the energy transition is projected to surge in the coming years as the push for clean energy technologies accelerates. Several products focused on EV battery materials have been introduced in the past few months thanks to immense investor interest in these commodities.
The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT - Free Report) holds futures contracts on aluminum, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc and iron ore.
The outlook for food commodities remains uncertain as the war in Ukraine shows no signs of ending soon. Climate change and extreme weather events also continue to push food prices higher.
The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA - Free Report) is currently the most popular product for broad exposure to ag commodities. The actively managed Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA - Free Report) , which made its debut last year, comes with a lower expense ratio.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.