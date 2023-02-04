We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.76, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.64% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tenaris S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tenaris S.A. to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 119.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.6 billion, up 74.87% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenaris S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.7% higher. Tenaris S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Tenaris S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.36, which means Tenaris S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that TS has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Pipe and Tube was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.