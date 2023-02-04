We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 53.53% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 18.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.
AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 81.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, down 11.14% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.64% higher within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
