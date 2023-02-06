Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (
BEP Quick Quote BEP - Free Report) reported $645 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.9%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.64 million, representing a surprise of -2.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -300%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Actual Generation- Hydroelectric- Colombia: 1222 GWh versus 1046.03 GWh estimated by four analysts on average. LTA Generation- Wind- Total: 1929 GWh versus 1950.32 GWh estimated by three analysts on average. Actual Generation- Hydroelectric- Total: 4609 GWh compared to the 4920.56 GWh average estimate based on three analysts. Actual Generation- Wind- North America: 1005 GWh versus 1318.72 GWh estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $68 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $65.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $55 million versus $49.09 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.7% change. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $219 million versus $224.34 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change. Operating Revenue- Wind- Asia: $12 million compared to the $9.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50% year over year. Operating Revenue- Solar: $77 million compared to the $90.12 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Revenues - Hydroelectric: $342 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $350.19 million. Operating Revenue- Wind- Brazil: $8 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +60%. Revenues - Wind: $143 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $166.63 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>> Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
